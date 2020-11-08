Malta: Majority opposes another lockdown

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today publishes survey results showing that 53 percent of people are against a lockdown while 37 percent are in favour. Almost one in every ten respondents said they are unsure about the issue.

Still, with a seven-day average of new infections over the past week stood at 128 new cases per day, Prime Minister Robert Abela has ruled out a lockdown when he shut down speculation over an unofficial list of new stricter measures was doing the rounds on social media. – Read more here.

Another survey shows that both the PL and the PN have registered increases in support over the past month, with the Labour Party rising to 44.2 percent and the Nationalist Party climbing to 32.4 percent. Approval ratings were also up for both party leaders.

The paper says that Cabinet members are in the dark about an anticipated reshuffle. Prime Minister Robert Abela is expected to create roles in the executive for new MPs Miriam Dalli and Clyde Caruana.

