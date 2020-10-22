Malta makes biggest climb – FIFA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

FIFA has highlighted Malta’s progress in recent games, with the country’s national team even finding space in the title of the world football governing body’s latest update of its ranking list.

“Malta on the Move”, said FIFA in its monthly update, which sees Belgium retain top spot followed by France and Brazil.

FIFA said that he montly update provides with the latest classification in term that the biggest climber this month was Malta (180th, + 6), who jumped six places courtesy of victories over Gibraltar (195th, unchanged) and Latvia (142nd, -5) and a draw with Andorra (145th, -8).

England who gave table-toppers Belgium their first international defeat since November 2018 consolidated their fourth place.

Other changes in the top ten involved Spain (6th, +1) and Argentina (8th, +1) swapped places with Uruguay (7th, -1) and Croatia (9th, -1) respectively.

via FIFA.com

