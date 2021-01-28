Malta: Male students make majority in obligatory education

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The number of students in mandatory education in the 2018-2019 academic year stood at 47,852, registering an increase in both primary and secondary levels. Figures by the Nationals Statistics Office show that 58.3 percent of enrolments were in state-run institutions, 28.3 percent in church schools and the remaining attended private schools.

Male students for 51.8 percent of the student population across pre-primary, primary, and secondary education, a trend observed throughout the five years from the 2013-2014 academic year.

Students with a foreign nationality accounted for 12.1 percent of the total students enrolled in pre-primary up to secondary education. Foreign students at these levels increased by 11.4 per cent over academic year 2017-2018. The majority of foreign students (54.7%) were EU nationals.

The district hosting the largest number of school levels was the Northern Harbour District (32.9%), followed by the Southern Harbour District (18.9&) The Northern Harbour District (27.8%) topped the list of districts in which pre-primary to secondary students resided, followed by the Northern District (18.0%) and the Southern Harbour District (16.9%)

Like this: Like Loading...