Malta: Malta finally asks Dubai for data on 17 Black, MEP says

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The United Arab Emirates has finally received a complete request from the Maltese authorities for information on Yorgen Fenech’s secret company 17 Black.

David Casa said the request for data on the Dubai-based company was received on August 24 and called for an investigation into the delay. Black, according to an MEP.

“The Maltese authorities should have ensured that the correct request for this information was submitted immediately following the revelations. Instead, incomplete requests were sent, and lack of progress was justified with the claim that Dubai was uncooperative.”

Source: Times of Malta

