Malta: Malta offers Libya cooperation in the education sector

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Maltese Government offered cooperation to Libyan authorities, from the University of Malta and from the Maltese College of Arts, Science and Technology, MCAST, for assistance in English teaching, as well as educational programmes on how to build personal skills and values towards job creation and the resolution of problems and disputes without violence.

On Monday, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs Evarist Bartolo and Minister for Education Justyne Caruana visited Tripoli for meetings with Libyan Education Minister Othman Abdul, Foreign Minister Mohamed Siyala, and Deputy Prime Minister Ahmed Maiteeq, the Maltese government announced.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 1747

Like this: Like Loading...