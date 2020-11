Reading Time: < 1 minute

Contactless payment is now available to customers on 80 buses operating on busy routes, Malta Public Transport announced.

“Our long-term goal is to reach 100% contactless payments and this partnership with Bank of Valletta is a big step forward in that direction,” Commercial Director at Malta Public Transport, Daniel Grech said in a statement on Monday.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 1720

