Malta: Malta Stock Exchange among worst performers in Europe

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Business Today reports that the Malta Stock Exchange is among the worst performers in the EU, losing some 30 percent since March. The CEO of Mapfre MSV Life plc, David Curmi, said that Maltese investors are ‘suffering silently’.

The paper announces the launch of a new scheme by the government to help SMEs and family business adapt to transformations in the Market. Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said the €2.5 million project will facilitate efficiency and sustainability.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...