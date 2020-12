Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Maltese flattened sourdough bread, best known as the ftira, will be the first local product on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list.

The ftira was one of 42 submissions made by various countries to be added to the list this year, which ranged from camel racing in the United Arab Emirates to sauna culture in Finland.

Source Times of Malta

Updated: 1634

Like this: Like Loading...