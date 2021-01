Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Medical Association (MAM) declared an industrial dispute with the government in view of the removal of Dr Kenneth Grech from his role as coordinator of the Covid-19 response team. MAM has also requested an urgent meeting with the minister of Health.

In a letter to Mr Joseph Rapa, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health, MAM said, “Doctors must be free to express their professional opinion without intimidation or fear of retribution.”

Source: Newsbook

Updated: 1738

Like this: Like Loading...