Reading Time: < 1 minute

The man charged with the murder of Chantelle Chetcuti has been granted bail by Magistrate Rachel Montebello. The alleged aggressor, Justin Borg, 34, is the victim’s former partner. The murder took place in Triq il-Kbira, Żabbar, in February.

Magistrate Montebello said that there is no evidence that the accused does not satisfy the bail conditions.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1719

Like this: Like Loading...