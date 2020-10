Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Dutch man has admitted to killing his former colleague and girlfriend, Shannon Mak, who in 2018 was found dead in a pool of blood between a parked car and a garden wall in Santa Venera.

Mak, 30, was brutally beaten and kicked before being fatally stabbed in the neck, a medical expert had testified in the murder proceedings.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated 1641

Like this: Like Loading...