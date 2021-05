Reading Time: < 1 minute

Mario Brignone, 66, from Bormla was arraigned in Court, charged with money-laundering and of breaching the conditions imposed by the Court in which he had been granted bail for money-laundering in connection with drugs. He pleaded not guilty.

Inspector Lianne Bonello said that on 12 April she was contacted by the Drug Squad after they raided the house of the accused’s son .