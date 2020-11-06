Malta: Man arrested in connection with four robberies from airport

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Investigations by Immigration Police from the Malta International Airport, together with Police from the Major Crimes Unit have led to the arrest of a 46-year-old man from Marsa, after he was identified as the alleged thief who carried out four robberies from the airport.
On Tuesday at around 10.30pm, the Police were informed that €6,000 had been stolen from a jewellery shop at the airport. Thanks to CCTV footage it was established that the alleged thief used a motorcycle to flee from the scene.