Malta: Man arrested in connection with four robberies from airport

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Investigations by Immigration Police from the Malta International Airport, together with Police from the Major Crimes Unit have led to the arrest of a 46-year-old man from Marsa, after he was identified as the alleged thief who carried out four robberies from the airport.

On Tuesday at around 10.30pm, the Police were informed that €6,000 had been stolen from a jewellery shop at the airport. Thanks to CCTV footage it was established that the alleged thief used a motorcycle to flee from the scene.

Source TVM

Updated 1736

