Maltese Police officers from the International Relations Branch yesterday arrested a 25-year-old Cameroonian national on the strength of a European Arrest Warrant issued at the request of the German authorities.

The Maltese Police said in a statement that the man was being sought in order to undergo criminal proceedings relating to armed robbery and organised crime in Germany.

Source TVM



Updated 1747

