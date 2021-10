Reading Time: < 1 minute

For a second time, the Court rejected a request by Italian authorities so that 43-year old Paul Attard from Rabat is extradited to Italy to face charges on trafficking of ten tons of cannabis resin.

The case goes back to June 2018 when the Palermo Guardia di Finanza intercepted a boat with a Dutch flag in international waters.

Source TVM

Updated 1745