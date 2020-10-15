Malta: Man changes murder plea to guilty

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says a man pleaded guilty of killing his colleague and former girlfriend Shannon Mak in Santa Venera in 2018. Dutchman Jelle Rijpma changed his plea after repeatedly denying charges and the case will now be heard by a judge.

The paper quotes Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci who warned that the rate of Covid-19 spread in the community is becoming higher. She said that the right measures are in place, but people need to observe the rules.

