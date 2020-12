Reading Time: < 1 minute

A 24-year-old repeat offender was remanded in custody on Friday after pleading not guilty to conspiring with another man to set fire to a car owned by his ex-girlfriend’s new partner.

Luke Vella, from Żabbar, was charged with conspiring with someone to commit arson on a car belonging to a man on November 22. He was also charged with threatening the couple and causing them to fear violence.

Source Times of Malta

Updated:1710

Like this: Like Loading...