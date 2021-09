Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Developers Association (MDA) has distanced itself from building contractor Glen Farrugia, who is being questioned by the police over the incident involving a migrant construction worker who was left injured on a road in Mellieħa.

The association said that Farrugia, one of two shareholders and a director of the company J&G Farrugia Contractors, was not a registered contractor and neither their member.

Source MaltaToday

Updated 1745