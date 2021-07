Reading Time: < 1 minute



A 44-year-old man was found dead after he was stabbed on Friday morning in Mellieħa.

The police were called to assist at 00.45am by a woman on Friday. The 44-year-old Filipino national told the police she would wait on Triq il-Kbira. District police arrived and the woman alleged she was involved in an argument with another man and that she had sustained some injuries.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1745