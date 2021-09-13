Malta: Mandatory hotel quarantine for returning Maltese residents challenged in court

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A judicial protest has been filed against the Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci over what was described as her ‘unilateral’ decision to impose hotel quarantine on arrivals from ‘dark red’ countries and charge €1400 for substandard hotel services.

The protest was filed earlier today on behalf of three Maltese residents, who own a property in Malta, after having arrived from Tunisia. The plaintiffs state that on arrival at the airport, they were escorted by police officers and taken to the Corinthia Marina hotel against their will.

Source MaltaToday

Updated 1745