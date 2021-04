Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports that suspected cases of child abuse will now require mandatory reporting by professionals. Family Minister Michael Falzon said that the new regulation will fast-track the process of investigation.

Another story says that Air Malta and Czech Airlines will start operating flights to Malta from this summer. The number of routes is expected to be around 70 percent of the network available before the pandemic.

