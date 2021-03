Reading Time: < 1 minute

A minority shareholder in Allied Newspapers is calling on company directors and members of the Strickland Foundation to shoulder responsibility for the misdeeds of two ex-directors.

Robert Hornyold-Strickland said he will be seeking legal advice as to how the company, which publishes the Times of Malta, can recoup the money it was defrauded when it bought the new Mrieħel printing press.

Source MaltaToday

Updated: 1745

Like this: Like Loading...