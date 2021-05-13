Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that independent MP Marlene Farrugia has tabled proposals to decriminalise abortion. Currently, anyone who seeks to helps with an abortion can be sentenced up to three months in jail. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/mp-proposes-bill-decriminalising-abortion.871381

Another story reveals that thousands of asylum seekers and expats are waiting for their residency documentation have not been given the Covid-19 vaccine yet. The Agency for Welfare of Asylum Seekers said it is waiting for information from authorities. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/expats-struggle-to-get-vaccine-because-of-identity-documents-delays.871384

