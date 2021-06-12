Malta: Marsa murder suspect arrested

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that a police investigation into a murder led to an arrest of a suspect. The 25-year-old man tried to flee through the roof of his residence when officers called at his house hours after the victim was discovered with three chest stabbings. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-06-11/local-news/Young-man-from-Ghana-stabbed-to-death-in-Marsa-6736234219

The paper quotes Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci who said that the Covid-19 positivity rate has dropped to 0.2 per cent while the seven-day average of new cases fell to three a day. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-06-11/local-news/LIVE-Chris-Fearne-Charmaine-Gauci-Jose-Herrera-address-press-conference-on-events-reopening-6736234243

