Illum quotes Marsascala mayor Mario Calleja that plans for a marina in the seaside town should be decided by a referendum among residents. Calleja said that most people are against the project proposed by Transport Malta.

The paper publishes an interview with the president of the Malta Chamber of Construction Management, Jesmond Chetcuti, who questioned whether all players in the sector are conducting the required risk assessments.

