Malta: Marsascala residents irked by MTA design competition

Il-Mument follows a press conference by activists and residents in Marsascala who raised concerns about a design competition launched by the tourism authority for sites in the locality. Residents said they were not consulted on the scheme. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/06/19/ir-residenti-slin-inwetati-dwar-il-kompetizzjoni-tad-disinn-tal-mta-ghar-rigenerazzjoni-ta-wied-il-ghajn/

Another story publishes proposals by the Nationalist Party to rescind the government deal with Steward Health Care. PN Spokesperson for Gozo said that a new public hospital would create centres for specialised care for patients with cancer and dementia. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/06/16/servizzi-tas-sahha-eccellenti-ghall-ghawdxin-fghawdex-stess/

