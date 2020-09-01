Malta: ‘Martin Saliba was neither impartial nor independent in role as adjudicator’ – NGOs

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A group of NGOs is requesting a full-scale investigation into the practices that have led to a PA employee being appointed head of the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal.

In a statement published on Tuesday, the NGO, Moviment Graffitti referred to an article published on Sunday by The Sunday Times which revealed how Martin Saliba, former chairperson of the EPRT, was still listed as an employee of the Planning Authority.

This leads to a blatant and unprecedented conflict of interest, stated the NGO.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 15:55

