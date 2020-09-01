Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: ‘Martin Saliba was neither impartial nor independent in role as adjudicator’ – NGOs

A group of NGOs is requesting a full-scale investigation into the practices that have led to a PA employee being appointed head of the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal.

In a statement published on Tuesday, the NGO, Moviment Graffitti referred to an article published on Sunday by The Sunday Times which revealed how Martin Saliba, former chairperson of the EPRT, was still listed as an employee of the Planning Authority.

This leads to a blatant and unprecedented conflict of interest, stated the NGO.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 15:55

By Corporate Dispatch

