Reading Time: < 1 minute



During 2020 the Customs Department had a very busy year. It seized over €54 million worth of good that different persons tried to import in Malta illegally.

The illicit goods intercepted vary and change according to times. This year, due to the pandemic one could notice that one of the items mostly seized were face masks. Other goods include electronics, clothing, cigarettes, alcohol as well as illicit drugs.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1549

Like this: Like Loading...