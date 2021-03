Reading Time: < 1 minute

Il-Mument speaks with staff at the Mater Dei emergency section who said that the pressures on the healthcare system have increased as Covid-19 cases continue to grow. The sources said it is time for authorities to be firm with the public.

Another story quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who called on the Prime Minister to set up a Scientific Advisory Board on the pandemic. Grech said that the healthcare system is currently overloaded.

