Mater Dei intensive care and medical wards will soon be unable to cope with the caseloads said the Medical Association of Malta (MAM). The association said that after Carnival public holidays daily numbers are consistently above two hundred daily cases.

MAM said that as of today the last additional intensive care unit at Mater dei may need to be opened.

