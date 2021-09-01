Malta: MCESD proposes trial for four-day working week

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that social partners have submitted a pre-budget document containing over 200 recommendations. The proposals include introducing a four-day-week pilot and reopening of trade schools. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-08-31/local-news/Pilot-four-day-week-projects-reopening-trade-schools-frontliner-bonus-among-MCESD-budget-proposals-6736236360

Another report quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech that he would not revoke the 2006 land rationalisation exercise adding that he wants a stronger Planning Authority to make sure development projects are carried out according to a plan. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-08-31/local-news/PN-will-not-go-back-on-2006-rationalisation-exercise-6736236362

