The Malta Employers’ Association is calling for the phasing out of the Community Work Scheme as it insists that a rising shortage of employees in Malta needs to be addressed with urgency.

Unemployment in Malta is presently low, and the number of registered unemployed has been falling steadily. According to the latest-available figures, published this week, just 1,711 people were on the unemployment register in June.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1745