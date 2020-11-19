Preloader
Malta: Medical Association opposes judicial protest against health authorities

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon leads with a statement by the Medical Association expressing disagreement with a judicial protest filed by 62 individuals on Tuesday accusing the Health Minister and the public Health Superintendent of causing ‘national panic’.

The paper speaks to Professor Albert Fenech who said that it is a lie to declare that the coronavirus pandemic is under control. He said that the economy cannot recover unless the spread is stopped.

