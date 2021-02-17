Malta: Mellieha hotel evacuated due to fire at substation

Reading Time: < 1 minute



Residents and staff at a hotel in Mellieha had to be evacuated due to a fire which broke out at the substation at the back of the hotel. The fire broke out after 8pm, with firefighters from the Department of Civil Protection taking around an hour to control it and put out the flames.

The hotel is the Solana Hotel and Spa, which is located in George Borg Olivier street, Mellieha. From information obtained by TVM.com.mt, there were around 15 -20 residents at the hotel. They were offered accommodation at an alternative hotel ini Mellieha itself.

Source TVM

Updated 1745

