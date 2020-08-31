Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Melvin Theuma back in hospital

In-Nazzjon reports that the state witness in the Caruana Galizia case, Melvin Theuma, was rushed to Mater Dei on Sunday. The reason for hospitalisation is not yet known, but the paper is informed that it is not connected to the self-harm he sustained in July.

Another story says that a Danish man was arrested in Spain in connection with the murder in Sliema on 18 August. The police issued a European Arrest Warrant after it received a tip-off that the man had fled to a Schengen-area country.

