Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent follows the testimony in court of self-confessed middleman Melvin Theuma who said that an individual involved in freemasonry was to pay €100,000 for the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-05-25/local-news/LIVE-Compilation-of-evidence-against-Yorgen-Fenech-continues-6736233771

Another story says that the government is planning a public survey on the roofing of the Royal Opera House in Valletta in the coming weeks. Minister for the Arts Jose Herrera said that a contract on the project is already in place.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro