The Independent on Sunday reveals that self-confessed middleman Melvin Theuma has not fully recovered from serious wounds to his throat and abdomen in July and is unable to testify for long periods of time.

Another story quotes the president of the Nurses Union Paul Pace who said the government is making ‘political excuses’ to cover for the lack of flu vaccine, which was expected to be delivered on November 1.

