Malta: Melvin Theuma positive for Covid-19

In-Nazzjon says that state witness in the Caruana Galizia murder case, Melvin Theuma, has tested positive for Covid-19 and is being kept in isolation at Mater Dei. He was rushed to hospital from the courts after feeling unwell.

The paper follows a leaders’ summit of the European Popular Party, during which PN Leader Bernard Grech refereed to the political situation in Malta and said that country deserves a good reputation internationally.

Another story quotes PN MEPs Roberta Metsola and David Casa who said that the majority of people in Malta are honest citizens. The MEPs were speaking during the plenary debate on the rule of law in Malta on Thursday.

