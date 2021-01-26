Malta: Melvin Theuma testimony postponed after disagreement in court

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent follows the compilation of evidence against the men accused of carrying out the Caruana Galizia assassination. The testimony by Melvin Theuma was postponed after the defence lawyer refused to cross-examine the self-confessed middleman.

The paper quotes Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo who said that a new strategy aims to ‘recover, rethink, and revitalise’ the tourism sector by introducing 22 goals that improve product quality.

