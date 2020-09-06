Malta: Melvin Theuma was warned to delete WhatsApp evidence

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today reveals that Yorgen Fenech’s business associate Johann Cremona was keeping self-confessed middleman Melvin Theuma apprised of police investigations into the Caruana Galizia murder, advising him to delete compromising messages on his phone.

The paper publishes court records from 2006 showing that PN leadership candidate Bernard Grech was asked to pay outstanding bills with the Inland Revenue Department. The lawyer received a similar notice to settle VAT assessments between 2014 and 2019.

