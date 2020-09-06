Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Melvin Theuma was warned to delete WhatsApp evidence

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today reveals that Yorgen Fenech’s business associate Johann Cremona was keeping self-confessed middleman Melvin Theuma apprised of police investigations into the Caruana Galizia murder, advising him to delete compromising messages on his phone.

The paper publishes court records from 2006 showing that PN leadership candidate Bernard Grech was asked to pay outstanding bills with the Inland Revenue Department. The lawyer received a similar notice to settle VAT assessments between 2014 and 2019.

