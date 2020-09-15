Malta: Men arrested in connection with mafia revenge beating in Malta

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An Italian businessman based in Malta was brutally beaten up in January, after three members of the ‘Ndrangheta who operate in a suburb of Milan, arrived in Malta to collect some €2,900. The victim, Giovanni D’Alessandro owed the money to two of the three individuals who turned up in Malta for works they had carried out for his construction company when he employed them off the books.

D’Alessandro who resides in Marsaskala and owns a construction company, was hospitalized after he was left bleeding, with broken ribs and smashed teeth.

Two brothers Giuseppe and Michele di Novara, along with Giovanni Lillo were accused of brutally attacking D’Alessandro.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 16:20

