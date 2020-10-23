Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree

Malta: MEPs demand outright ban on sale of passports

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times follows a plenary debate in the European Parliament during which MEPs called for a ban on golden passport schemes in member states and criticised the European Commission for failing to take any action against Cyprus and Malta before now.

Another story quotes a paper by a research team from the University of Malta which finds that a contraction in GDP caused by the pandemic will result in lower investment in healthcare, safety, and the environment.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

CDpro issue 12
%d bloggers like this: