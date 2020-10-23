Malta: MEPs demand outright ban on sale of passports

The Times follows a plenary debate in the European Parliament during which MEPs called for a ban on golden passport schemes in member states and criticised the European Commission for failing to take any action against Cyprus and Malta before now.
Another story quotes a paper by a research team from the University of Malta which finds that a contraction in GDP caused by the pandemic will result in lower investment in healthcare, safety, and the environment.
Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro