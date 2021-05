Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Football Association has imposed a nine-point penalty and a €1,000 fine on Attard FC, after a former committee member admitted to criminal charges relating to attempted bribery.

Attard FC has been found guilty of breaching the Association’s Regulations on Bribery and Betting regarding football matches, and will be receiving a five-year suspension from international competitions.

Source MaltaToday

Updated 1745