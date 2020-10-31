Malta: MFSA CEO and general counsel suspend themselves

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times leads with the self-suspension of financial services authority CEO Joseph Cuschieri and general counsel Edwina Licari following news that they travelled to Las Vegas in 2018 in a holiday paid for by Yorgen Fenech.

The paper speaks to Matthew Pace from the Catering Establishments Association who said that several eateries have been affected by the new alcohol ban during November as they hold licences for snack bars, not restaurants.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

CDpro #13

Like this: Like Loading...