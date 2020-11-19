Malta: MIA named Best Airport by international body

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Business Today reports that Malta International Airport won the Best Airport Award and the HR Excellence Award at this year’s edition of the Airports Council International. MIA CEO Alan Borg thanked staff members for the achievement during a challenging year.

The paper publishes an interview with Malta Enterprise CEO Kurt Farrugia who said that businesses should consider whether they can survive without government support in six months’ time and start planning accordingly.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...