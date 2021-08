Reading Time: < 1 minute

Midwives from the Positive Birth Movement Malta (PBM) have petitioned the government to fulfil legal obligations to transpose into national law part of the European work-life balance directive, which gives fathers at least 10 days of paid paternity leave.

Despite MEPs in the European Parliament voting in favour of the directive back in 2019, fathers in Malta are still only entitled to one day of paid leave.

Source MaltaToday

Updated 1745