A new residence permit for asylum seekers formerly recipients of ‘temporary humanitarian protection’, has been criticised as leading to increased social exclusion and poverty for long-term migrants.

Social NGOs and charities said the revised ‘specific residence authorisation’ (SRA), will destroy the hard-earned integration efforts of migrants because it gives a one-month ultimatum for applications.

