Malta: Migrants centre closed for human rights organisations

The Times reports that human rights NGOs have been denied access to the Safi migrants centre for more than a month. Aditus director Neil Falzon said that authorities have not issued any formal explanation.

Another story says that Yorgen Fenech’s lawyers have filed an application in the criminal court over Facebook posts by the lawyer representing the Caruana Galizia family, Jason Azzopardi. Fenech says that the messages prejudice his right to the presumption of innocence.

