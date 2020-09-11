Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Migrants centre closed for human rights organisations

The Times reports that human rights NGOs have been denied access to the Safi migrants centre for more than a month. Aditus director Neil Falzon said that authorities have not issued any formal explanation.

Another story says that Yorgen Fenech’s lawyers have filed an application in the criminal court over Facebook posts by the lawyer representing the Caruana Galizia family, Jason Azzopardi. Fenech says that the messages prejudice his right to the presumption of innocence.

