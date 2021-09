Reading Time: < 1 minute



Prime Minister Robert Abela this morning held talks with the Prime Minister of the Libyan Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah at the Auberge de Castille.

Prime Minister Abela greeted Prime Minister Dbeibah during an official ceremony this morning on Castille Square, where the National Salute was accorded by members of the Armed Forces of Malta.

Source: TVM

Updated 1745