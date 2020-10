Reading Time: < 1 minute

Maltese people feel migration is still the main problem facing the EU, despite the health and economic ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic, an EU-wide survey has found.

According to the latest Eurobarometer survey, published on Friday, 61 per cent of Maltese, by far the largest proportion in the EU, feel that migration is the greatest challenge facing the EU.

Source Times of Malta

Updated 1711

